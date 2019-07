Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Curtis Baptist was hoping at reviving their high school football team this year, but it's just not happening. The Crusaders went as far as hiring a coach, but after talking to prospective players, they found out the numbers didn't add up to make it work safely.

They last played in 2016, when there were an eight man team. Curtis Baptist is one of the smallest private schools in the entire area.

