North Carolina breezes past Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl

Freshman Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help North Carolina beat Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl. Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards to help the Tar Heels secure their first bowl victory since 2013.

North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid. Temple has gone to a bowl game five years in a row — and lost four of them. North Carolina led 20-6 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.