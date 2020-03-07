North Augusta wins 4th consecutive state championship

COLUMBIA, SC -- The North Augusta girls are state champions once again. The YellowJackets defeated South Pointe 70-57 to complete the four-peat.

Tyliah Burns led the team with 33 points. J'mani Ingram added another 14. Kianna Lee contributed a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

South Pointe was led by Randi Neal with 22 points.

Things got interesting in the fourth quarter as the Stallions actually went ahead. It was Burns and Ingram who dug deep and pulled North Augusta back in front.

"We didn't get down on ourselves. We knew we worked hard for this and we were in better shape. We went out there and did what we did. We played North Augusta basketball," said Burns.

We wanted it. You have to push. They wanted it too and it was a competition so we had to keep going. We knew the game wasn't going to be easy, so we knew they were going to come out strong. We had to finish it off," said Ingram

The performance wasn't a surprise to anyone. It was an expectation for Burns and Ingram to lead the pack in the eyes of head coach Al Young.

"That's what we expect from our seniors and I hope the underclassmen saw what they did and be ready to step up next year. We expect that from our seniors and they didn't fail us," said head coach Al Young.

The YellowJackets are graduating Ingram and Burns, who've won title in all four of their years with the team. Lee (junior), Aiyanna Hightower (sophomore), and Arin Moore (sophomore), represent the three remaining starters for next season.