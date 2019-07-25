North Augusta product Rashad Byrd named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Thursday, July 25, 2019

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - The Wuerffel Trophy, presented by Chick-fil-A Foundation® announced its Watch List Thursday of 91 players from college football's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Among those recognized are Georgia Southern senior linebacker Rashad Byrd.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Byrd, from North Augusta, South Carolina, is one of the most active players in the community on the Eagle squad that led the FBS in community service team hours. Among the many projects he was worked on include: assisting at an alternative school in Statesboro to help kids cope with stress; serving as an AIA leader; reading to kids in local elementary schools; speaking for FCA at William James; raise money for breast cancer; starting a fund for a child that was born in their second trimester; going on mission trips to Cuba, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua to share the gospel and provide clean drinking water; volunteering at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia; "Helping Hands" making sandwiches for the homeless in Augusta; "Buddy Baseball" playing baseball with special needs kids; and working at 7 Mile Ranch work with underserved youth of Bulloch County.

Byrd played in 10 games last year at linebacker and tallied 54 tackles, including 5.0 for loss. He had an interception, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal en route to honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors. The health education and promotions major made the Honor Roll in the spring for posting above a 3.0 GPA and is on track to graduate in May.