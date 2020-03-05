North Augusta is a win away from a 4-peat

Thursday, March 5, 2020

North Augusta, SC--It was 12 months ago, North Augusta claiming their third state title in a row and hoisting the trophy at the end of the day at Colonial Life Arena. Saturday, they'll look for the 4-peat, against South Pointe, the same team they beat back then.

Back in the lab once again as this year's team is quite a bit different then years gone by. J'mani ingram and Tyilah Burns are the only seniors and are surrounded by several sophomores and even freshmen. Their sole focus though has been to keep up the tradition and leave their mark on the history of this program.

"I just want to leave a winning legacy like Sarah (Crews) and Amari (Young) left and Mya (Burns) and Aaliyah Bell left, just a winning legacy. I think it's just any other game. We just want to play North Augusta basketball and hopefully come out with the victory." said Tyliah Burns

"Throughout the season we talk about it. We think it's important, and I certainly think the seniors need to understand that. They will leave a legacy and it's on them now. The other kids will pick up when they leave, but right now, it's on them" said Al Young

This South Pointe team is now a senior dominated squad so the jackets certainly aren't taking them lightly. Play good defense, play their style of ball and everything else should fall into place. 5:30 scheduled tip Saturday in Columbia.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved