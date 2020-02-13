North Augusta introduces new football coach

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

North Augusta, SC--When it was announced there was an opening for the North Augusta football program, you knew there would be lots of interest. As we reported earlier this week, they landed on Jim Bob Bryant as the next coach.

Thursday, the formal introduction as Bryant is ready to get started with the Jacket program. His resume is an impressive one as he really made a name for himself at Havelock high school in North Carolina. After a couple of years at North Paulding in Atlanta, he's landed this gig with his no nonsense honesty.

"I'm an aquirred taste for somebody. I'm going to say what I feel and I'm always going to be honest with my feelings and always wear my emtoions on my sleeve. They also saw I'm very organized and I'm probably the most competitive person in America besides my dad." said Jim Bob Bryant

Bryant is moving to town this weekend and says this is where he wants to retire while building up the program back to championship form.

