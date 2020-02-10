North Augusta holds signing day

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- The main group of signings took place last week, though some schools have waited to hold theirs. North Augusta was one of those waiting. The Yellow Jackets are sending three more kids to college to continue their athletic careers.

Kathryn Aleman, Justin Meriweather, and Charles Hammond all made their commitments official this afternoon. Aleman signed with Spartanburg Methodist for softball, and Meriweather to Methodist University for football. Hammond joins a handful of others from the CSRA inking with Erskine and further increasing the local connection.

"It was that and a good atmosphere. The coaches really wanted me there and I decided to go there. I'm glad to go to the next level and play football is my dream, so I just want to continue and get better," said Hammond.

Hammond joins Donovan Bush, Ja'Cory Tankersley, Craig Pender, Dallyon Creech, and Jatonious Butler at Erskine. The Flying Fleet will play its first season since 1951 after a near 70 year haitus. The door is wide open for some of our younger players to make an immediate impact there.