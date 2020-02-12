North Augusta hires new football coach

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- Former North Augusta head football coach Brian Thomas stepped down in November. After a two and a half month search, his replacement has been found.

North Augusta has hired Jim Bob Bryant from North Paulding High School. Bryant has bounced around over the past three seasons: coaching for a year at Freedom High School in North Carolina. He then spent 2 seasons in charge of the North Paulding Wolf Pack outside of Dallas, Georgia. He was 13 and 9 in two seasons prior to resigning on February 3rd.