North Augusta has new faces ready to step in

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

North Augusta, SC--One of the top games to kick off the 2019 football season has North Augusta heading to the Brickyard to take on Thomson.

For the Jackets, plenty of new faces this year, but the expectations remain the same. Those faces are important slots, from the linebacking corp to the quarterback. Brad Godwin has stepped into that role and coach Brian Thomas is liking the play from them early on.

"It's just a young team, have a little inexperience but like I said, they're getting after it and working had every day and we're excited about what they're going to do this year. We have a couple of young kids that stepped up, a big play the other night in the scrimmage out of Jacarri Gamble, took a slant, went to the house about 60 yards so we're pretty excited about that. Excited about the way Brad (Godwin) is leading the team playing quarterback" said Brian Thomas

Thomas is a big believer in loading up the non region schedule with the best you can find. This way, it'll prepare a team when it comes playoff time.

