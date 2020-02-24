North Augusta girls roll into the state semifianls, other baskeball scores

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

North Augusta, SC--North Augusta girls knocked off North Myrtle Beach 75-60 Monday night to punch their ticket to the state semifinals on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets led by 20 at the half and were never really challenged in defeating the Chiefs. J'mani Ingram led North Augusta with 20 points as five girls scored in double figures.

"We've talked about this being a normal basketball game. Although it's a different situation, it's just basketball. You still have to play. I think they've relaxed a little bit, and they're playing a lot better then they did the first game. They were pressuring us. That's a lot of pressure to put the young kids under so I thought it was better to finish the game with our older kids." said Al Young

North Augusta will now take on Crestwood Friday in Florence. Crestwood beat Wilson on Monday night.

In the SCSIA ranks, Wardlaw boys had their season come to an end with a 87-70 loss to Andrew Jackson. Mason Burgess scored 20 for the Patriots as they finish the year with a 24-5 record.

Girls Soccer

Lincoln County 10 Jefferson County 0

Baseball

Swainsboro 9 Jefferson County 4

