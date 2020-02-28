North Augusta girls are headed back to the state title game

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Florence, SC--North Augusta girls punched their ticket to the state finals with a 58-33 win over Crestwood as the Yellow Jackets will seek a 4th straight state title.

Behind seniors J'mani Ingram and Tyliah Burns, the Jackets jumped out to a 10 point lead after the opening quarter, then a 22 point lead at halftime. Ingram finished with 14 points, Burns 13, while Kiane Lee led the way with a game high 19 points.

The second half was more of the same as they knocked off the Knights in convincing fashion.

North Augusta will take on South Pointe next Saturday in the finals. It will be a rematch of last year's state title game.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

