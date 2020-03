UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have decided to put their seasons on hold out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR called off Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend's events at Homestead-Miami Speedway, both of which were scheduled to run without spectators.

IndyCar was supposed to open Sunday in St. Peterburg until circuit officials elected to suspend its season through the end of April.