No. 6 Louisville rallies, then survives Georgia Tech 68-64

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Louisville, KY--Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech 68-64.

The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10 1/2 minutes to push ahead. Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville, which won its fifth in a row. Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets.