No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl

No. 3 Clemson will face No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national championship game on the line. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after struggling in the first half of the Big Ten championship game. The Tigers blew out Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game to win their 28th straight game. Clemson is the reigning national champion and has won two of the past three titles.