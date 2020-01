Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Lexington, KY--Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat Georgia 89-79. The Wildcats had to work to put away the stubborn Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots to trail 41-35 at halftime.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Anthony Edwards each scored 16 points, while Tye Fagan added 14 and Toumani Camara 10 for Georgia, which lost for the fourth time in five games.