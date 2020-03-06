No. 1 South Carolina women rout Georgia 89-56 in SEC tourney

Friday, March 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 16 points and Tyasha Harris 15 as No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight game and opened Southeastern Conference Tournament play with an 89-56 victory over Georgia on Friday.

The Gamecocks improved to 30-1, reaching 30 victories for the fourth time in the past six seasons. It was also their 12th straight win over the Bulldogs. South Carolina will play either No. 15 Texas A&M or No. 25 Arkansas in Saturday's semifinals. The Gamecocks are looking for their fifth SEC Tournament title in the past six seasons. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 14 points.