No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 9 Mississippi St 81-79

Tyasha Harris scored a season-high 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2:01 left, as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from nine-points down in the final quarter to outlast No. 9 Mississippi State 81-79. Mississippi State had several chances to go in front, but Rickea Jackson and Jordan Danberry both missed shots to put the Bulldogs back in the lead in the final two minutes.

South Carolina freshman Zia Cooke stole Mississippi State's last inbounds pass with 4 seconds left and ran out the clock. Jackson and Danberry each had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.