Zia Cooke had 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 22 Tennessee 69-48 for its 15th straight win. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points for the Gamecocks before limping off the court in the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 freshman is the team's leading scorer and rebounder.

Coach Dawn Staley said Boston would be fine and she would have returned if the Gamecocks were playing a championship game. Rennia Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee.