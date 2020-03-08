No. 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, beat No. 9 Bulldogs 76-62

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC Tournament title in six seasons.

The Gamecocks blew out defending champion No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62. The Gamecocks won their 26th straight game and will no doubt be the No. 1 overall seed and favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.

They proved their superiority once more by handing the Bulldogs their most lopsided defeat since the end of the 2017 regular season. Aliyah Matharu led the Bulldogs with 17 points.