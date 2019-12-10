Nine Bulldogs Named to Coaches, AP All-SEC Football Teams

ATHENS, Ga. – Nine University of Georgia football players have been named to the Coaches and Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference First and Second Teams, as announced by the AP on Monday afternoon and league on Tuesday morning.

Junior left tackle Andrew Thomas and senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named to the First Team by both voting groups, with Thomas earning his second consecutive First Team designation from the coaches.

The coaches’ First Team also included junior running back D’Andre Swift and graduate safety J.R. Reed, while senior defensive tackle Tyler Clark was named to the Second Team.

On the AP roster, Swift was joined on the Second Team by redshirt-sophomore right tackle Isaiah Wilson, sophomore center Trey Hill, junior linebacker Monty Rice and redshirt-sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes.

The SEC will announce its individual awards on Wednesday, followed by the unveiling of the Freshman All-SEC Team on Thursday.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (11-2) will face No. 7 Baylor (11-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020, in New Orleans, La. ESPN will televise the matchup.