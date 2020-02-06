Nick Taylor takes lead on glorious day at Pebble Beach

Nick Taylor couldn't have asked for a better day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The sun was bright. The sea was shining. And he shot a 63 to lead after the opening round. Taylor opened with an eagle and closed with two birdies at Monterey Peninsula. He leads by two shots to par over Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert.

Cantlay had nine birdies at Spyglass Hill. Seiffert played at Pebble Beach. Peyton Manning and his brother Eli were at Spyglass with most of the fans. Taylor went about his work quietly and effectively. He matched his low score on the PGA Tour.