New rally point for Georgia basketball

ATHENS, GA -- Two major stories of Georgia's basketball season: young talent and disappointing results. Conference play has been a nightmare for the Bulldogs, yet somehow they took down a ranked Auburn squad in another game that has to make fans wonder "what if?"

When you have the young talent, you have to expect there to be some growing pains. Most of these kids were probably the best player in their area as high schoolers and aren't used to the talent in SEC play. That can be a killer in the mental game, and head coach Tom Crean says the win can be a turning point.

"Maturity is impacting what you have to control right? Not getting down and disappointed or discouraged when things are going well offensively. That's the maturity you have to have offensively at home, and definitely the maturity you have to have on the road" said Crean.

Georgia is on the road for their next tip against Vanderbilt Saturday. The quick turnaround will be another test of the maturity that the Bulldogs have needed to grow into.

