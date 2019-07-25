New faces needed to step up on Clemson's defense

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Charlotte, NC--When Clemson takes the practice field for the first time next week, a lot of eyes will be on the defense. Folks will also need a roster to match the number with the new faces, and there are plenty of them.

A year ago, they stood tall and were among the best in the nation. Half of them are in the NFL now so the rest will be put to the test. Where they are strong, is the defensive backfield. The experience there may have to pick up some of the early slack.

"If you have one bad player on the field, it can end up in a touchdown. It doesn't matter what group is the best, as long as the all the defense is tip-top shape, and all the bolts are tightened, then we'll be just fine" said Tanner Muse

We'll see how quickly Clemson can develop a pass rush seeing that's what the game has become. If the new faces can get pressure, they'll be as good as ever.

