New face has helped Briarwood to record start

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

Thomson, Ga--Briarwood is one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the area, for good reason. Last year as a freshman, Dax Reese ran for over 1000 yards and continued the Reese legacy with the Bucs program. This year, he has a new teammate who's already gone over the 1000 yard mark.

Lucas Freitas spent last season playing 8 man football at Nathanal Greene, but transferred in so he could play 11 man ball. Only a junior, Freitas has taken all sorts of pressure off Reese, which is just another reason they're off to their best start in 30 years. It's not easy for teams to prepare for a two man attack that can take over on every single play

"I think that we've kept a lot of defenses on their feet -- on their toes. I don't think any defenses know what to do when we have that kind of pressure on them like that. And we have a double threat like that and it's been really great this year." said Dax Reese

"It makes it a lot easier, it opens up a lot of plays that normally wouldn't be there, you can't just key on one person." added Lucas Freitas

Briarwood coach Bo Flemming said Freitas could run for 2000 yards this season if he keeps up his current pace.

