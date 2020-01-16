New date for Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, defending champ returns

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2020

Granitveville, SC--The 10th annual Junior Invitational at Sage Valley will be held March 12th through the 14th with the defending champ returning this year.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland is reigning champion and will be back to defend that title against another field chalked full of kids ranked the top 10 of the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings.

The 54 hole event has traditionally been played in late April, but now the date has been moved up to March.

