New coach, same results as Ridge Spring-Monetta is in the Upper State finals

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Ridge Spring, SC--It's become the norm for Ridge Spring Monetta football, be on the field in late November playing important playoff games. The coach may have changed this year, the results haven't.

It's the state semifinals and it'll come against their rivals, from just a few miles away in Wagener Salley .Coach Brain Smith inherited a talented group and the Trojans aren't afraid to put in the work. Hasn't always come easy this year as they've had to battle through injuries, and now, still standing and will be practicing Thanksgiving day.

"I envisioned this being part of our program. I want it to be something to look forward to every year, practicing on Thanksgiving and all those kind of things, I didn't know it would happen in year one for us. We kind of hit a little run here in the playoffs that's been good to us. Our defense has played much better recently and carried us a little when we needed it" said Brian Smith

"I feel like we have heart. We understand we come from the bottom and we realize there's great talent here" said Collier Sullivan

The Trojans have nine seniors on the roster that's been through the playoff wars in the past. They are hoping that experience pays off as they gear up for theWwar Eagles.

