New coach brings new energy to Georgia Tech

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Charlotte, NC-- Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry says he didn't know what to make of new Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins when he first met him.

Collins was jumping around, excited and full of energy when he first spoke to players at a team meeting after being named head coach. Curry says Collins joked with players "this is the most dull I'll be."

Curry said Thursday during ACC media days that his coach has lived up to word.

Curry says Collins' energy and enthusiasm is "through the roof," whether it's the middle of the day or 4 o'clock in the morning. The linebacker says it's not usual to see Collins, who was known as the "Minister of Mayhem" as a college player, running around and chest-bumping his players.

Curry laughs at the notion of being excitable, saying "I don't know any other way to be."

