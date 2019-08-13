New coach Kenny Freeman looks to turn Midland Valley around

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

Graniteville, SC--It's been a rough three year stretch for Midland Valley's football program. This, after big time success and playing in state title games. That's now in the past, and it's Kenny Freeman's task to turn things around.

The first year head coach has had plenty of times with the kids, seeing he was hired back in February. This isn't going to be a quick fix and it's likely going to take some time to get things back on the rails. The current kids thought are eager to have the new blood in the Mustang program.

"You know he has a whole different scheme, he has a different kind of way to go at things. He really stresses the importance in the weight room and hard work, so I think it's going to make us go a long way" said Harper Puckett

"In a few ways, physical ways, more dedication here and more commitment now" added Jahmal Jackson

A tough non region schedule that includes Lakeside, Strom Thurmond and Grovetown will give these guys a quick test to see how far they've come with Freeman at the helm.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved