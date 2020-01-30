New NBA All-Star game format to honor Kobe Bryant

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

New York, NY--Kobe Bryant's jersey number will be chased at this year's NBA All-Star Game. The NBA says this year's game will have a new format. The team that wins each quarter will receive money for charity.

Scores will be reset at the start of the second and third quarters. They'll be restored to begin the fourth quarter, which will be untimed. The winning team in the All-Star Game will be the first team to add 24 points to whatever the leading score is after three quarters. The 24 is a tribute to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.