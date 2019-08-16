New Gamecock Tavien Feaster figuring out role

COLUMBIA, SC -- Just a week ago, Tavien Feaster walked across the stage at Littlejohn Colosseum in Clemson. Right after that, he made the drive to Columbia to take part in fan fest and officially leave the Clemson tigers behind.

Feaster's graduation hasn't been the only thing that's sidelined him in the preseason so far. He also dealt with a tooth infection.

Running Backs coach Thomas Brown helped swing Feaster to the Gamecocks over Virginia Tech, though he's now playing catch up with a crowded senior backfield.

Feaster left Clemson hoping to see more playing time and is trying to learn all the new schemes as quickly as possible.

"I just needed more opportunity for myself and to try to get myself in a better position, you know, for things ahead," said Feaster. "That was really it. It was a decision I had to make for myself."

Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson are currently the top dogs in South Carolina's back field. Feaster still has about 2 weeks to learn the playbook before South Carolina takes on UNC in their first game of the season.

