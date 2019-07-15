New Cross Creek coach is playing catch up

Monday, July 15, 2019

Augusta, Ga--You may find this hard to believe but we're just over two weeks away from the start of high school football practices. Boy how time flies. One team, and coach in particular, in catch up mode has to be Cross Creek.

Monte Dilworth took over the Razorbacks in early summer and has been trying to get everyone on the same page as quick as possible. Not an easy task for a program where winning isn't the norm. Dilworth came from Florida and while everything is still new, he's optimistic they can turn things quickly.

"It's coming, it's coming. You know, sometime when you're changing the culture, like when I was at West Broward, we had to change the culture. We started from one and nine to one of the premiere teams in Florida, doing what we did. Just, it takes time and I think it can happen this year" said Monte Dilworth

Dilworth likes the early work put in and knows 7 on 7's can only go so far. The plan is to build around the offensive line. Control that, control the ball, and control the game is the mentality he's taking as the season nears.

