New Aiken coach a full plate on and off the field as the season starts

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Aiken, SC--For the first time, South Carolina football teams can practice as a full unit on the field. For new Aiken coach Olajuan Paige, he's back home. Having played for the Hornets, his first head coaching gig comes at his Alma mater.

If Paige looks bleary eyed, it's understandable. There's now a baby that came earlier in this week and sleep is limited. He gives all the credit to mom for keeping things together as practice starts.

"Well you know right now, the mother, I got to tip my hat off to her because she's doing a great job holding the fort down with the baby while I'm trying to everything ready. So I just have to say, he's the MVP right now " said Olajuwon Paige

On the field, there's plenty of work to do as one of his biggest goals, get the city of Aiken back behind this team, like they were during his playing days.