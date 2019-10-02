Never a rebuild, always a reload at Jefferson County

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Wrens, Ga--Jefferson County started last season 0 and 2 before winning the rest of the regular season to claim the 2a region 4 title. Fast forward to this year and it could be deja vu, just as coach J.B. Arnold expected the Warriors to be.

They aren't satisfied with being able to make a playoff run once every three or four years, as the expectation is for the next group to be as, or more, talented than current one. It's part of the focus on the total program that reaches down to the middle school team. This way, when a new season arrives, they don't have to recreate an identity

You know i think we never stop digging and we never get complacent with what we do and as long as we continue to do that and the fire's there i think we'll compete at a high level. You know we never want to rebuild. We want to reload every year" said JB Arnold

This week Jefferson County faces their toughest region game as they host undefeated Hephzibah. Winner of this, likely claims the region championship.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT All rights reserved