Nets' Kyrie Irving has surgery for right shoulder injury

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving has undergone surgery to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games. The Nets say the procedure to relieve the impingement was performed Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The team says Irving is expected to make a full recovery. Irving began having trouble with the shoulder as he worked to get back in shape after another injury in the preseason. The pain worsened in November and he missed 26 games before returning in January. Irving signed with Brooklyn in July along with Kevin Durant. Durant is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.