Negative test for Mitchell's dad `a sigh of relief' to Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — When the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested negative for the coronavirus, it was “a sigh of relief” to the New York Mets, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says.

Donovan Mitchell Sr. is a fixture in and around the Mets’ clubhouse in his job as the team’s director of player relations and community outreach. The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for the virus.

The elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and the Mets announced Friday night that it came back negative. Van Wagenen said no other members of the staff at spring training in Florida or baseball operations have been tested.