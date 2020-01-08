Nats-Mets, Tigers-Indians start earliest opening day

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

New York, NY--The World Series champion Washington Nationals will be at the New York Mets and Detroit will play at Cleveland on March 26 in the first two games of Major League Baseball's earliest opening day other than international games. Both games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.

All 30 teams could be playing on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed because of bad weather. The 2020 regular season is set to end Sept. 27. That puts the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.