Nats' Max Scherzer misses start due to fatigue on right side

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.

The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season. Scherzer had made three spring training starts. He expects to pitch Sunday against the Mets and remain on track to start the World Series champions' opener on March 26 at New York. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has not announced his opening day starter.