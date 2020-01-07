Nationals sign INF Starlin Castro for $12 million, 2 years

Infielder Starlin Castro is joining the Washington Nationals as part of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions. Castro's two-year deal in free agency gives Washington someone who could start at second base or third and also has played shortstop in the majors.

He is heading into his 11th season in the majors and coming off career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs for the Miami Marlins in 2019. Washington also recently agreed to deals with free agents Will Harris and Eric Thames and brought back reliever Daniel Hudson.