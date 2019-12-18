National signing day in the CSRA

Augusta, GA -- All season and for four years, players across the CSRA have been building their resume tapes and chasing their dreams of playing football in college. Today, five local players put pen to paper and made it official.

Our biggest signing, figuratively and literally, is Grovetown's Simeon Barrow. The defensive lineman actually committed to Michigan State in the fall. It was a visit from Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio to Simeon's mother in New York that made finding his new family that much easier.

"It was a done deal after that because I was kind of thinking about West Virginia at the time, but after that, it was a done deal. We had a bond there, and how family oriented they are, it was a good thing. I felt like it was home and when I wanted to visit, everybody treated me like I was family already," said Barrow

Just down the road in Evans, Chevez Trask may have flown under a few radars earlier this season, but not to college coaches. The d-lineman is inking with Temple and "Big Chevy" can't wait to roll into Philadelphia and show what he's got.

"And you know when you just have that feeling inside you and you're just like, 'yeah this is home. This is where I want to be for the next four years.' When I got to the campus, we talked about academics those type of things. And it just it gave me away! I was sold," said Trask.

At Aquinas, it was AJ Williams front and center. Williams, a dynamic player on both sides of the ball is headed north to west point and will suit up for the Army Black Knights.

"It feels good. I'm just ready to get with my new teammates, with my new coaches, and make great things happen at Army. Wherever I'm called at: if that's the NFL, then that's what I'll do. If that's serving my country, then that's what I'll do too," said Williams.

In addition to those three, Barnwell offensive lineman Briggs Kearse is off to Wofford. North Augusta's Tre Lawson has signed with Mississippi State after finishing his time at the junior college level.

Several of our top area football players will wait until February to decide. Many are still expecting to be headed to major programs, but have chosen to hold off until then before a final destination is known.