Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Nashville, TN--Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. The Predators also dismissed assistant coach Kevin McCarthy. Nashville has dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins.

The team did not announce a replacement for either coach. Laviolette has 637 wins over 18 years as an NHL coach with the New York Islanders, Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville. He coached the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006.