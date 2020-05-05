Nadal pessimistic about return of competitive tennis in 2020

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says if given the option he would scrap this season entirely so tennis could resume normally in 2021. The second-ranked Spaniard is 33 years old and has won 19 Grand Slam titles. He says he hopes to resume playing this year but doubts it could happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says he "would sign up right now just to being ready for 2021.” Nadal recently said he was concerned with the risk of new injuries when players return to action after a long time without proper training. The Spaniard has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout his career.