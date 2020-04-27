Nadal does't see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries

Monday, April 27, 2020

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says it will be “very difficult” for tennis to return to action any time soon and is concerned with the risk of injuries when the sport resumes. Nadal has spoken in a joint interview with Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol.

Nadal says he doesn't “see how we can travel every week to a different country.” He says “the risk of an injury is a lot greater” when you have not been competing for a long time. Gasol says “everything” will hurt when he returns to action.