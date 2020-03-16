NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season

Monday, March 16, 2020

Undated--The NHL is pushing back the possibility of resuming its season by several weeks, if not a month or more. The league and NHL Players' Association have told players they can go home — even out of North America. And they must self-isolate through March 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL says it will be able to provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices in 45 days, which could push even the earliest restart date back until May. The CDC is recommending against gatherings of 50 or more people in the U.S. for the next eight weeks.