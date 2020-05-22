NHL awaits players' vote before discussing what comes next

Friday May 22, 2020

Undated--The NHL is awaiting the result of a players' vote to approve a 24-team playoff format before discussing options on whether to restart the season.

The NHL Players’ Association executive board could release the results of its vote as early as Friday. Numerous questions remain unanswered. Issues range from where to play to when the league can begin asking players to return to their respective teams. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league has a plan in place. He did not provide details.