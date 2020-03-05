NFL players' union sends labor proposal to members for vote

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Undated--The NFL Players Association has sent ballots to members for voting on the proposed labor agreement. The union has a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or send the negotiation process back to the drawing board.

The more than 2,000 members have a window of about 7 1/2 days to examine the 439-page document. Ratification requires a simple majority of votes. Distribution took place two weeks after league owners voted to OK the agreement. The new rules would take effect through the 2030 league year, if approved.