NFL plans full season; being "deliberate, reasonable"

Friday, May 1, 2020

Undated--The NFL is planning to play a full season though it’s uncertain what that will look like. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday that since January the 2020 schedule was intended for release after the draft. It is planned for release by the end of next week, with the date for the kickoff game Thursday, Sept. 10, concluding with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa.

But the league is planning several contingencies because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a late-winter Super Bowl.