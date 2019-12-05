NFL or college? Alabama's Tagovailoa still weighing options

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Undated--Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says being a top 10 or top 15 NFL draft pick “would be tough to pass up.” The Crimson Tide star said Thursday as he is still weighing his options as he recovers from right hip surgery.

His next big decision will be whether to return for his senior season or enter the draft. Tagovailoa was considered a potential No. 1 overall draft pick before the Nov. 16 injury. His draft status is much less clear now. He says doctors tell him they expect him to “play football again at 100%." Without him in the lineup Alabama fell out of the playoff hunt with a loss to Auburn.