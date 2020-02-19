NFL linebacker Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Records show NFL linebacker Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge. El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday.

The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it. Jail records list his home address as Thibodaux, Louisiana. Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.