NFL allowing teams to announce free agency agreements

Thursday, March 19, 2020

New York, NY--The NFL has changed course and is allowing teams to announce agreements they have reached with free agents, as well as trades. Though the league's business year began Wednesday the NFL instructed teams to hold back direct confirmations of those transactions because they are not official until contracts are signed and players have taken physicals.

The agreements and trades leaked out anyway. On Thursday the NFL sent a memo to the 32 teams telling them it has amended its policy.