Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Undated--The NCAA's Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire on May 31. The move would be another sign that college sports is on the way back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of schools have announced plans to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. But many caution that even if games go ahead, there will be safety protocols in place and fans may not be allowed.